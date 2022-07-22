10 vegan and vegetarian dishes to try in Baton Rouge

Vegan food, once rare in Baton Rouge, is gradually becoming more accessible.

Though there are still few purely vegan restaurants in town, vegan-friendly dishes are increasingly popping up on local menus.

Whether it’s adding vegan cheese to the roster of pizza toppings or whipping up some delicious meatless tacos, here are 10 offerings from restaurants around town.

Spoke & Hub’s Mighty Lite

This “contemporary Southern diner” in Mid City is serving up some vegetarian goodness in The Mighty Lite: grilled cauliflower and broccolini paired with gremolata and spice candied almonds. Ordered as is, it does come with some shaved Parmesan, but can be made fully vegan with a quick modification.

City Slice’s vegan pizza

Not only is the house crust vegan at this North Gates restaurant, you’ll find vegan cheese and vegan Italian sausage toppings on the build-your-own-pizza menu, too. Try ordering the specialty pie “Earth Day”—fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic, black olives and red sauce—and asking for the vegan cheese.

Gov’t Taco’s Vegetation Proclamation and Magna Carrot tacos

At Jay Ducote’s political-themed taco joint in Mid City, the heavy-hitting vegetarian tacos are here to change everything you thought you needed on a taco. The Vegetation Proclamation boasts fried red potatoes, red beans and rice purée, grilled onions and pickled jalapeños (to go vegan, ask for it without the cotija cheese), while The Magna Carrot offers cane-glazed carrots, black bean purée, chimichurri and pepitas (ask for it without the goat cheese). The menu also includes some vegan shareables like the Black Bean Dip-lomat, Three Branches of Salsa and the Yucca Vote fries.

Cocha’s Peruvian Wrap

This downtown favorite is overflowing with vegan options. Try the Peruvian Wrap, combining quinoa, sweet potato, black beans, roasted peppers and onions, roasted corn and avocado.

BLDG 5’s Veggie Plate

The Perkins Road overpass spot gives you some creative control over its Veggie Plate. It starts with marinated herb grilled eggplant, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, herbed ancient grains and rustic grilled bread, and diners can then choose from four vegan sauces and seven vegan sides to round out the spread.

Kalurah Street Grill’s Vegan Tagine

The Perkins Road overpass restaurant’s Vegan Tagine is a take on the North African classic, with sweet potato, fried garbanzo beans, roasted cauliflower and trail mix with roti flatbread.

Vegan Friendly Foods’ Hot Honey Baddest Chik sandwich

This Bennington Avenue spot is a staple for vegan burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and even desserts. Its fried chicken sandwich has always been mouthwatering, with oyster mushrooms, chipotle sauce and pickles on a whole-wheat bun, but the hot honey sauce on this version takes it to the next level.

Soji’s Mapo Cauliflower

At the Mid City modern Asian spot, this vegetarian tempura-fried cauliflower entree packs a punch from spicy Szechuan, fermented black beans, fried rice and crispy shallots.

The Vintage’s Zoodle Bowl

Topped with tomatoes, asparagus and a Paleo pesto, the downtown restaurant’s take on zoodles makes for a light and refreshing lunch.

MJ’s Cafe’s vegan BLT

The Government Street eatery has always been a local hub for vegan hubs. A standout among its array of vegan and vegetarian options is the BLT, with coconut bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes and avocado topped with vegan garlic aioli.