Vote for your favorites at next week’s Best of 225 Voting Kick-Off Party at Kalurah Street Grill

Kalurah Street Grill Chef Kelley McCann, who will behind the food at next week's Best of 225 Voting Kick-Off Party. Photo by Allie Appel

Voting for Best of 225 launches next Wednesday, March 15. That night, you’ll have the first chance to vote on the final ballot at our Best of 225 Voting Kick-Off Party at Kalurah Street Grill.

Cast votes for your favorite local Food & Drink, People & Entertainment and Shopping & Services candidates at our voting stations set up around the K Street bar. The event, which runs 6-8 p.m., will also feature live music, food from K Street Chef Kelley McCann and entertainment.

Best of 225 Awards nominations were open Feb. 1-28 and are now closed. The businesses and people who received the most nominations last month will be included on the final ballot. Stay tuned to our website, where we’ll open online voting March 15-April 8.

For more info on how Best of 225 voting works, visit our FAQ page.