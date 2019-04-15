[Sponsored content] The right designer can make your house a home

Sponsored by

Building a house can feel like a daunting task, but partnering with a design coordinator can make it easy and even fun. Keeping up with trends and knowing how to achieve the space you want is their business. Professionals know how to pull together all the components—whatever your budget. We checked in with Hannah Swain, building consultant at Manuel Builders’ Towne Center location, to learn how the right design pro can help pull it all together.

You may have your own decorator to work with the building consultant, or you may be more hands-on—a real pro can accommodate any situation seamlessly. “It’s so important to have a designer and building consultant who really listen to each client’s individual vision and give them the kind of assistance they want,” Hannah says. Stop by the Towne Center location or visit manuelbuilders.com to explore your options and create spaces where you love to live.

MAKE IT SIMPLE

1. Establish a budget. How much money do you want to spend on the project? It is important that you accurately communicate that number to the designer so they can make better suggestions.

2. Discuss your lifestyle and activities you usually do at home so the design coordinator can help build spaces that enhance they way you live.