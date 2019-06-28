[Sponsored] Get a head start on a great school year

Sponsored by

Summer is quickly coming to an end and getting back into school routines can be challenging for kids and parents. Being a kid isn’t easy. At any age, facing the start of a new school year can feel overwhelming. Even kids who look forward to beginning new classes can feel anxious or self-conscious. Often these feelings manifest in moody or argumentative behavior. A parent who is aware and sensitive to these emotional shifts can give a child the tools to navigate complicated situations with confidence. Here are some ways to help everyone ease into a great school year.

3 ways to give kids a head start this year

1. Attend an orientation or back to school event. These opportunities help get kids to get their summer minds back in the swing of school. Visiting an open house will help children get familiar with the locations of their classrooms and lockers. Even just knowing where the restrooms are located can ease their worries a bit. Some progressive districts even make school registration fun for the family. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting a Back-to-School ZooFari on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. Join them under the Capital One Pavilion to enroll your child in an EBR School. Newly enrolled families will be entered into great door prize drawings. Families can get their faces painted and enjoy an interactive animal encounter with the Zoo’s Education staff. Food and refreshments will be provided. To enroll please bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, parent/guardian ID and two current proofs of residence, withdrawal letter and last Report Card. Click here for more info.

2. Start asking the right questions: If you want to create a dialogue with your child about their life when they’re away from you, you have to ask questions that demand more than a yes-or-no answer. Parents quickly learn that if you want to find out what was happening in a child’s life, you have to be strategic. Simply asking, “How was your day?” isn’t enough. You’ll always get the same answer: “Fine.” The more you take an open and genuine interest in their time, the more likely they are to come to you when something troubling (like bullying or struggling with grades) happens. The best part is that you actually learn a lot about your children by asking these sorts of questions and may even open new ways for you to connect with them. Try these questions:

—What made you laugh today?

—What was the hardest part of your day?

—Tell me about a moment of kindness you saw today—even (especially) a small act.

—What’s one thing you can look forward to tomorrow?

3. Help them get organized. Don’t wait for school supply shopping to buy them a planner. Teaching children to manage their time is a life skill they will forever use. Start now—even younger children benefit from basic time-management skills like using a simple calendar organizer. Have them write in summer reading deadlines for themself, as well as track sports, camp and other family activities. Looking at their schedule on a calendar often helps visual learners to better frame and utilize their time. For an anxious person, this activity can be soothing, helping them to feel more in control of their world. Once school begins, their planner will already be their best partner—managing their assignments and extracurriculars with ease.

