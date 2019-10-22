“Y’all” means “all.” Natchez presents “The Weekend” just a few days from now, from Oct. 25-27. On Friday, enjoy the timeless beauty of Choctaw Hall with a wine and cheese welcoming with light music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and fun engagement. Then on Saturday, the inaugural Battle of the Belles heats up with host Nina West as seen on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and a performance by Grammy-nominated Ty Herndon. This is a show you don’t want to miss. The funds raised from the event will aid a local nonprofit in its efforts toward suicide prevention and mental health counseling. To get more information and buy tickets, click here.