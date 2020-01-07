The Grand Village is host to the annual Natchez Powwow March 28-29 and features traditional Native American dancing, foods, crafts and more. Descendants of the Natchez Indians and others from around the country attend the event each spring. Patterned after powwows in Oklahoma, the Natchez Powwow has become a tradition in the Natchez area, linking our modern society with the area’s past cultures and the rich legacy of the Natchez Indians. Visit the original Natchez, a place to hear the stories of a people unlike any other. Click here to learn more.