We southerners are serious about our food. Louisiana is perhaps the epitome, or shall we say the “beau ideal” of the standard for absolutely divine food in the south. As such, Baton Rouge natives will be pleased to know that the new restaurant Rouj Creole is a respectful nod to the years of history that made oysters, po-boys and flaming desserts the essence of fine dining in south Louisiana.

While Rouj Creole honors beloved classics like barbecue shrimp and oysters Rockefeller, it will also teach patrons a thing or two about where the food we love so much came from—think redfish roulade and crawfish tamales. History never tasted so good.

