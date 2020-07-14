The Raising Cane’s River Center has been closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the global COVID–19 epidemic through public health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Our local staff are also supported by ASM Global corporate resources to ensure that we implement best practices during this time. Please note the following changes in our events schedule:

-The Slam’d and Cam’d Car Show scheduled for July 11 has been canceled. Next year’s event will be held July 10, 2021.

-Cody Johnson & Friends has been rescheduled to January 8, 2021.

-The Millennium Tour has been rescheduled to May 14, 2021.

-The Hillsong Awake Tour scheduled for August 25 has been postponed, but not yet rescheduled.

For more information, visit www.raisingcanesrivercenter.com/covid19.