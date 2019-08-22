JD Glow Cosmetics are known for having some of the best-looking and most highly pigmented eyeshadows on the market. Uniquely formulated, there are four different collections: the metallons, mattes, shimmers and (their most popular), The Galaxy collection. The quality of their eyeshadows has been compared to and favored over may well-known makeup brands in the industry. They retail for $7.50 each. If you think we’re playing, check them out right now.

JD Glow Cosmetics or Instagram @jdglowcosmetics