Mestizo Restaurant opened its first location in March 1999 on Sherwood Forest Boulevard with 55 seats, then relocated to its home on Acadian Thruway in 2006. The team at Mestizo will be celebrating throughout 2019 with special events every month, starting with a 4-course Keto dinner paired with delicious Keto cocktails. There will also be wine dinners and tequila tasting each month.

Mestizo will be celebrating its actual 20th anniversary on Thursday, March 14, 2019, by hosting a very special event. Come out and show your love—you can even purchase an exclusive T-shirt. Make plans to join in the celebration at the most unique Mexican restaurant in Baton Rouge. Follow Mestizo on Facebook to keep up-to-date on anniversary specials.