Dyslexic students learn best when there is an integration of visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and tactile pathways to the brain. A sound therapy program incorporates multisensory learning in its instruction. The Brighton School is the only school in our region offering four proven therapeutic programs to its students—Sequential English Education, Association Method, Alphabetic Phonics, and Take Flight. Students receive an hour of reading therapy daily with certified practitioners and therapists. Instruction is multisensory, direct, focused, systematic, and cumulative. The program best suited for each child can be pinpointed so maximum gains can be achieved. Contact Theresa Hastings at [email protected] to learn more or visit us at thebrightonschool.org.