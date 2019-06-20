[Sponsored content] Cool as ICE—Get your body ready for summer

Sponsored by

Summer is upon us—If you’re still working off that last bit of winter weight, it’s helpful to know you have options. When you gain weight, those fat cells expand, causing your waistline, hips, double chin, and thighs to expand. When you start to eat healthy foods and exercise regularly, those fat cells shrink to give a slimmer and trimmer shape. They may sound the same, but fat reduction and weight loss are two very different things. Losing weight doesn’t always lead to a more sculpted appearance—but fat reduction can shape your body the way you want it—without surgery. There are more options than ever before to enhance your body contours.

We checked in with the Dermatology Clinic to find out how to get rid of the most stubborn areas without surgery. They have a relaxing atmosphere and easy treatments to get you started fighting those fatty areas. The Dermatology Clinic recommends CoolSculpting—a thorough and non-invasive solution for those last stubborn rolls.

Cool as ICE—CoolSculpting

A scientifically-proven way to sculpt pockets of fat in trouble spots such as the abdomen, flanks or under the chin in as little as one session. Patients usually experience gentle sensations of pulling, tugging, intense cold and tingling that subsides as the area becomes numb. Benefits of noninvasive CoolSculpting fat removal treatment

—CoolSculpting is a non-invasive treatment that will help you get results without the need for surgery

—Treat all of your stubborn areas in a few simple visits

—You can leave after your appointment and resume all of your normal activities

—Unlike other body sculpting procedures, CoolSculpting lets you treat fat bulges under the chin, jawline, thighs, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks and upper arms

For more information, click here, or visit one of the Dermatology Clinic locations in Baton Rouge or Walker.