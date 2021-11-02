Cars running into new medians on Government Street following ‘road diet’

State officials are in the process of turning Government Street over to East Baton Rouge Parish following the street’s “road diet” transformation, though a few roadblocks remain, WBRZ-TV reports.

“It’s not like we cut the ribbon and give them the keys to the car,” says Rodney Mallett with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “We have to go through the legal process.”

Mallett says the medians in the residential area between Jefferson Highway and Lobdell Avenue were built wider than the plans called for, but city-parish officials chose not to correct the mistake, saying they “looked at it and felt it was accommodating for the route, so there were not any changes necessary.”