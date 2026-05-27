Capital Region experts weigh in on modern parenting challenges

Parenting in 2026 feels more uncertain than ever, with many parents wondering how to guide their children when the future itself is so unclear. That question is at the heart of this year’s 225 Parenting Roundtable.

Capital Region leaders in health care, education, finance and community services joined moderator Mark Lorando in the Melara Enterprises executive conference room to share practical insight from both their professional and personal parenting experiences.

Across different fields, a common message emerged: focus on resilience over perfection, approach mental health with honesty and urgency, and help children navigate technology while also protecting them from it.

Gain insights from Wade Evans, Emily Greene, Mary Stein, Shaun Kemmerly, MD, and Sonny Aldridge:

Read the full Roundtable