Capital Region experts weigh in on modern parenting challenges
Parenting in 2026 feels more uncertain than ever, with many parents wondering how to guide their children when the future itself is so unclear. That question is at the heart of this year’s 225 Parenting Roundtable.
Capital Region leaders in health care, education, finance and community services joined moderator Mark Lorando in the Melara Enterprises executive conference room to share practical insight from both their professional and personal parenting experiences.
Across different fields, a common message emerged: focus on resilience over perfection, approach mental health with honesty and urgency, and help children navigate technology while also protecting them from it.
Gain insights from Wade Evans, Emily Greene, Mary Stein, Shaun Kemmerly, MD, and Sonny Aldridge:
- How do parents navigate the opportunity and risk of children’s access to technology?
- What makes the Capital Region a great place to raise children – and what can Baton Rouge and the surrounding communities do to make it even more special?
- What are some common-sense ways parents can protect their children’s emotional and physical health in our increasingly fast-paced world?
- Economic volatility is affecting every level of society in some way. How do parents help their children prepare for a future that seems so uncertain?
- How is your organization stepping up to support parents and their kids during these historically challenging times?