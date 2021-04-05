Is your back yard living up to its full potential? Sponsored by Pinnacle Construction

They will be able to design something that is mindful of your family’s needs and could potentially increase your property value. Pinnacle Exterior Construction is a locally owned and operated company providing residential and commercial construction services for southeast Louisiana. Its team of experts can design and build every aspect of your dream backyard from start to finish: custom pools, fences, decks, pavilions, outdoor living/kitchen spaces, bulkheads, retaining walls, and much more. When it comes to building your dream home, Pinnacle is a one-stop shop.

TAKE A DIP

A well-designed pool area can create a resort-like oasis right in your back yard like Pinnacle’s massive pool renovation pictured here. Everyone loves the added tanning ledge and spa, also handy for younger children. You can’t help but notice the pavers and all the flatwork, both beautiful and functional. Pinnacle also designed the three tiers with waterfall and stepping pads. Very fun and absolutely stunning!

MAKE IT FUNCTIONAL

If you love to entertain, an outdoor kitchen is high on the list for a great patio. Blur the line between the outside and the inside with a well-planned design tailored to the way you cook.

Here, Pinnacle renovated the entire back yard with a midcentury modern pavilion with custom fireplace, beautiful outdoor living space, wood-fired pizza oven, and bar seating. Pinnacle also added the tiered landscape and lighting in this stunner.

KEEP IT COOL

While spending time outdoors feels great, too much sun can ruin the fun. Plan shaded areas both in seated areas and around water features. Pinnacle designs and builds custom pergolas and pavilions that not only provide shelter, but also help to separate zones in the outdoor space.

