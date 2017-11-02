It’s what we’ve all been waiting for: Bama Week.

The game has been circled on our calendars since the start of the season, and it’s finally here. Although, it’s not looking pretty for LSU.

The Tigers will open as 21-point underdogs to the Tide, ranking behind this SEC rival in nearly every statistical category. LSU hasn’t beaten Alabama in six tries since 2011. But fear not, Tiger fans. We’ve got the blueprint to beat ‘Bama.

ESPN Radio host Matt Moscona joins this week’s Tiger Pride Podcast to outline exactly what needs to happen for LSU to outlast Alabama and walk away from Tuscaloosa on top. It won’t be easy, but it’s doable. And we’ll tell you how.

Co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser follow up with their strategies for Saturday’s showdown, as well as key matchups to watch on the field and score predictions for the big game. It’s a jam-packed, can’t-miss episode.

Episode 11: LSU @ Alabama

Full interview with ESPN Radio host Matt Moscona