This weekend’s Herb Day will be a smaller event, but will still bring a selection of 4,000+ herbs

Vendors will bring more than 4,000 herbs for attendees to shop. The selection will range from oregano and fennel to parsley and basil to rosemary and lavender. There will be other interesting home-grown varieties such as turmeric and society garlic.
The Feb. 27 event at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens will require reservations, with tickets available for purchase online. The $5 admission fee can be used as a credit for purchases, so remember to bring your ticket.
The hourly time slots to select from run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask and continue to be socially distant.
“This is a real departure from our many previous four-hour [events with] crowds of hundreds,” Herb Day 2021 chair Mary Williams said in a press release. “We are doing everything we can to keep our guests safe and let them get plants they want and get home.”
To purchase a ticket, click here. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane. For more information, contact Mary Williams at 414-526-3016.