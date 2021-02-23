This weekend’s Herb Day will be a smaller event, but will still bring a selection of 4,000+ herbs

Herb Day will look different this year. The annual event usually has music, food and even educational classes on plants.

Due to the pandemic, though, the Herb Society of America’s Baton Rouge Unit must forego the entertainment this year. But there will still be endless amounts of gorgeous plants to purchase.

Vendors will bring more than 4,000 herbs for attendees to shop. The selection will range from oregano and fennel to parsley and basil to rosemary and lavender. There will be other interesting home-grown varieties such as turmeric and society garlic.