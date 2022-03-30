This weekend in Baton Rouge: The Flower Festival, Zapp’s Beerfest, Emo Night and more

Watch a live latte showdown Thursday night

Witness local baristas battle it out in a latte art throwdown at Rêve Coffee Lab this Thursday, March 31.

You’ll be mesmerized as these latte artists turn steamed milk into shapes and designs before your eyes. If you think you have what it takes, you too can enter the competition for only $5. The best latte artist will receive a cash prize. Spectators can also enter raffles for door prizes or buy a $10 wristband for all-you-can-drink beer.

The night starts at 6 p.m. with the first pour taking place at 6:30 p.m. Check out more info about the throwdown here. Rêve is at 8211 Village Plaza Court, Suite 1.

Celebrate the arts at the Of Moving Colors gala Thursday night

Performing arts group Of Moving Colors heads to Chelsea’s Live for its Legends Gala.

This year’s event theme is “Through Time,” and will be a night full of food, drink and music. The event will also honor the organization’s Legend Award recipient, Chris Thomas King. The actor, writer and Grammy award-winning blues artist helped his family launch Tabby’s Blues Box and Heritage Hall.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Find tickets here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

End your week with some funk music Friday

End the workweek right with an outdoor concert at Beauvoir Park as New Orleans’ Funk Monkey takes the stage this Friday, April 1.

The seven-member supergroup features several Crescent City musicians. Enjoy the fresh air as this group plays that funky music to kick off the start of a new month.

The show is from 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Blvd.

Experience a live art event Friday

Live art and mental health awareness combine for the You Aren’t Alone live art event this Friday, April 1, at Gallery 14.

Hear real stories of vulnerability, pain, strength and loss along with visual and performance art. This art event is an opportunity for people to share their stories in a creative way and to allow those with mental health struggles to find a community.

The live art event is from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $35. Gallery 14 is at 212 S. 14th St., Suite D.

Sample international beers at Zapp’s Beerfest Saturday

Zapp’s International Beerfest is back this Saturday, April 2, at LSU Rural Life Museum.

Attendees can sample more than 200 foreign and domestic beers and ales, home brews and plenty of Zapp’s chips. The 21+ event offers several ticket tiers, including early admission and designated driver options.

The event will run from 3:30-6 p.m. Get tickets here. LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane.

Relive your high school formal at Emo Night Saturday

Unleash all your feels during Emo Night at Chelsea’s Live this Saturday, April 2.

This month’s Emo Night is themed “April Showers Spring Formal.” Find your best dress or suit because there will be a costume contest. Don’t forget to slick back your best side-part and apply your eyeliner and get ready to scream along to some emo classics.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Catch a karaoke competition Saturday

Prepare to be entertained at Opéra Louisiane’s “Sing & Swing” this Saturday, April 2.

“Sing & Swing” is a local celebrity karaoke competition featuring Ned Fasullo and his Fabulous Big Band. The event, taking place at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, will have food, dancing, silent and live auctions and lots of fun.

“Sing & Swing” is from 7-10 p.m. Tickets start at $100. Crowne Plaza is at 4728 Constitution Ave.

Frolic in the flowers Saturday and Sunday

Stop and smell the roses at the second annual Flower Fest this Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, at Pointe Marie.

See beautiful floral sculptures and shop flower-themed items from local vendors. Vote on your favorite sculpture, and take photos with various backdrops. This year’s theme is “Out of this World” and will combine floral blooms with planets and stars.

The festival is from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here. Pointe Marie is at 14200 River Road.

