This weekend in Baton Rouge: Ebb and Flow Festival, concerts, eco-friendly collections and more

Learn about all things that ebb and flow through Baton Rouge this weekend

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is combining all things art, culture and ecology at this year’s Ebb and Flow Festival this Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10.

This free downtown festival embraces Baton Rouge’s location on the Mississippi River and will feature the statewide juried art exhibition Art Flow, an arts market, community arts group performances and more.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. To find out more information about the event, check out the Ebb and Flow Festival’s website. If you want to help out the festival, sign up to be a volunteer here.

Help the environment by donating hazardous materials Saturday

East Baton Rouge Parish residents can make a difference this Saturday, April 9, by dropping off their household hazardous materials at Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day gives residents an opportunity to identify and properly dispose of these materials before they affect the soil, air and water of Baton Rouge. At this drop off, you can remain in your car while workers collect your hazardous materials.

The collection day is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The F.G. Clark Activity Center is at 801 Harding Blvd. To find out more information and see what materials are accepted, click here.

Sing along at a retro cover night Saturday

Travel back in time with ’80s Night at Chelsea’s Live this Saturday, April 9.

Find your acid-wash denim and throw your hair into a scrunchie, as you listen to local indie dream-pop band Riarosa cover all the classics of this bold decade. The band has been practicing for this show and has an exciting lineup of all the best hits from the era.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Listen to country music star Cody Johnson Saturday

Catch country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson at the Raising Cane’s River Center this Saturday, April 9.

With eight albums and chart-topping songs, Johnson is sure to play some hits you’ll want to sing along to, as well as newer songs from his 2021 record Human: The Double Album featuring “‘Til You Can’t.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

