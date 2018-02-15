This week, soak up a little culture at two local theater productions: Swine Palace’s Arcadia and LSU’s Musical Theatre Club’s adaption of Godspell.

Godspell offers a contemporary recreation of traditional biblical parables

Godspell, presented by the Musical Theatre Club at LSU, brings the story of Jesus’ life to the big stage. Employing a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and comic timing, a group of people help Jesus tell different parables.

Players will perform a host of songs, such as “Turn Back, O Man,” “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord” and “Learn Your Lessons Well,” which range in genre from pop to vaudeville.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Arcadia continues its two-week run at the Shaver Theatre

Arcadia, presented by Swine Palace, is juxtaposed between past and present, moving back and forth from 1809 to modern times throughout the duration of the play.

The 1809 scenes depict a house in transition, transforming from an Arcadian landscape into a Gothic garden. In present day, the family’s descendants research a possible scandal, which is rumored to have taken place at the estate.

Performances will be at Shaver Theatre at LSU’s College of Music and Dramatic Arts, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-17, 20-24, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 25.

Tickets are $29 for adults, $19 for seniors and LSU faculty and $14 for students. Find tickets here.

