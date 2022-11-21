Thanksgiving Week in Baton Rouge: Harvest Market, Turkey Trot, free red beans and more

Watch this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar on Monday

City Slice Pints & Pizza is hosting a World Cup watch party on Monday, Nov. 21.

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is back for 2022 FIFA. The team participated in every world cup between 1990 to 2014, but did not qualify in 2018. This year, they are back for more. Support the team and join the watch party while enjoying pizza and libations.

The event is from 1-4 p.m. City Slice is at 124 W. Chimes St.

Go to the farmers market on Tuesday

The Red Stick Farmers Market will host its Harvest Market this Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Get your Thanksgiving groceries locally from the line up of farmers and food artisans onsite at the The Main Library at Goodwood. Vendors include Baton Roots, Bocage Honey, Iverstine Butcher and many others.

The event runs from 3-6 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Go for a wine walk on Wednesday

Wine Walk Wednesday is hosting its WineGivings Wine Walk on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Kick off your Thanksgiving celebrations by Joining in on the last wine walk of the year. Wine walkers meet at Hotel Indigo and visit various venues and bars downtown. Participants can join in at any time. If you arrive at the venue and are not sure where the Wine Walk group is, just ask the bartender. Participants must be 21+.

Tickets are $10 and available here. The walk is from 5:30-11:50 p.m. Hotel Indigo Baton Rouge Downtown is at 200 Convention St.

Turkey trot on Thursday

The Turkey Trot returns to Downtown Baton Rouge on the morning of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24.

Take part in this local tradition, now in its 36th year. The event is partnered with the March of Dimes, an organization that supports the health of moms and babies. Participants are welcome to run or walk the 5k or the 1 mile Fun Run/Walk.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon. 5k tickets are $35 and the 1 mile tickets are $25. Ticket prices are set to increase after Nov. 21. Click here for tickets and more info. The Turkey Trot is at 368 Convention St.

Unwind with beer and free red beans Thursday

Mid City Beer Garden is giving out free food on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.

Relax after a full day of Thanksgiving festivities at this locally loved bar. While the kitchen will be closed, the beer garden will be dishing out free red beans and rice to customers.

Mid City Beer Garden will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. It is located at 3808 Government St.