This week in Baton Rouge: Women’s self defense classes, jazz lectures, acoustic performances and more

Women 13 and older are welcomed into the sheriff’s office training center to learn self defense. This is a four-day, 16-hour class. Sessions are Tuesday, March 14; Thursday, March 16; Tuesday, March 21; and Thursday, March 23. Each session is four hours.
The class is free, call 225-389-2364 to register. The first session is from 6-10 p.m. at the EBRSO Training Center located at 2829 Lt. General Benjamin Davis Drive.
Hear an author speak on the history of Louisiana jazz on Wednesday
Sam Irwin, local musician and author of Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age, will take participants back to the 1920s on a musical journey outside of the New Orleans area, to places like Baton Rouge and Crowley, where lesser-known jazz history was made .
This event is free and open to the public. The lecture begins at 6 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood located on 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Learn about caregiver support on Wednesday
Magnolia Brook on Siegen is hosting a Caregiver Support and Book Signing with Mary Ann Drummond event on Wednesday, March 15.
Author and experienced senior living nurse Mary Ann Drummond will share information on how to care for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Understanding the many facets and stages of dementia is important for caregivers and family members. Snacks will be provided for participants.
For anyone interested in attending, call Magnolia Brook’s lifestyle director at 225-900-7342. The lecture is from 6-7:30 p.m. at 9394 Siegen Lane.
See a rising local musician on Thursday
La Divina Italian Cafe is hosting Madi Swan on Thursday, March 16.
Show some support to our local performers this week. This acoustic musician is an LSU student that plays the piano and acoustic guitar, and also sings. Swan has played extensively in Texas, including at SXSW in Austin.
The event is free to attend. Swan plays from 6-8 p.m. at 3535 Perkins Road #360.
Join the Harley-Davidson bike night kick-off on Thursday
Bike night is back at the Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson location. Listen to live music by J.C. Melancon and the Bayou Rock Band while eating free, smoked pork chops with coleslaw and drinking free beer and soft drinks, while supplies last.
The event is free to attend. It is from 5-8 p.m. at 5853 Siegen Lane.