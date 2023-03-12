This week in Baton Rouge: Women’s self defense classes, jazz lectures, acoustic performances and more

Hear an author speak on the history of Louisiana jazz on Wednesday

East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting a Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age event on Wednesday, March 15.

Sam Irwin, local musician and author of Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age, will take participants back to the 1920s on a musical journey outside of the New Orleans area, to places like Baton Rouge and Crowley, where lesser-known jazz history was made .

This event is free and open to the public. The lecture begins at 6 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood located on 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Learn about caregiver support on Wednesday

Magnolia Brook on Siegen is hosting a Caregiver Support and Book Signing with Mary Ann Drummond event on Wednesday, March 15.

Author and experienced senior living nurse Mary Ann Drummond will share information on how to care for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Understanding the many facets and stages of dementia is important for caregivers and family members. Snacks will be provided for participants.

For anyone interested in attending, call Magnolia Brook’s lifestyle director at 225-900-7342. The lecture is from 6-7:30 p.m. at 9394 Siegen Lane.

See a rising local musician on Thursday

La Divina Italian Cafe is hosting Madi Swan on Thursday, March 16.

Show some support to our local performers this week. This acoustic musician is an LSU student that plays the piano and acoustic guitar, and also sings. Swan has played extensively in Texas, including at SXSW in Austin.

The event is free to attend. Swan plays from 6-8 p.m. at 3535 Perkins Road #360.

Join the Harley-Davidson bike night kick-off on Thursday

Mike Bruno’s Freedom Harley-Davidson is hosting a St. Paddy’s Bike Night Kickoff on Thursday, March 16.

Bike night is back at the Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson location. Listen to live music by J.C. Melancon and the Bayou Rock Band while eating free, smoked pork chops with coleslaw and drinking free beer and soft drinks, while supplies last.

The event is free to attend. It is from 5-8 p.m. at 5853 Siegen Lane.