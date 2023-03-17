This week in Baton Rouge: Wine tastings, a floral arrangement workshop and more

Wine down on Monday evening

City Group Hospitality and Proverbial Wine Bistro are hosting a Through the Years with Anciano Tempranillo Tasting event on Monday, March 20.

Taste the journey through the Criadores de Rioja vineyard’s different aging techniques. These Tempranillos created by winemaker Azucena Hervella will display her ability to pull different flavors out of her Rioja Alta grapes.

Tickets are $50 each. Arrival begins at 5 p.m. and tasting begins at 5:30 p.m. at 9659 Antioch Rd. #105.

Take a language-learning workshop on Tuesday

BREC is hosting an ESL Workshop on Tuesday, March 21.

All ages are welcome to join this introductory session for both English and Spanish speakers. The workshop’s goal is to develop basic conversational vocabulary and advance participants’ confidence through education.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be hosted from 1-3:30 p.m. at Ben Burge Park (Elvin Drive) located on 9350 Antigua Drive.

Take a floral arrangement class on Thursday

The Royal Standard is hosting a Spring Flower Arranging Workshop on Thursday, March 23.

Celebrate Spring by learning to arrange its seasonal flowers into beautiful bouquets. A floral designer from Sweetbay Botanical Co. will teach basic floral design principles to create stunning arrangements using a variety of seasonal blooms.

Tickets are $65 each. The workshop is from 6-7:30 p.m. at 16016 Perkins Rd.

Explore women of wine on Thursday

Blend Restaurant and Wine Bar is hosting Somm School: Women of Wine on Thursday, March 23.

Learn the stories of five wines created by five female winemakers this Women’s History Month. Sip as you listen to deep dive narratives on their regions and the varietal.

Tickets are $40 each, with a $15 optional cheese board. The sale ends on Tuesday, March 21. The event is from 6-7:30 p.m. at 304 Laurel St.