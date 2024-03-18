This week in Baton Rouge: Silent Book Club, Roarin’ on the River Gala and more

Read with other book lovers on Wednesday

Bring your current read to Pelican to Mars this Wednesday, March 20, for the latest edition of the bar’s Silent Book Club with Red Stick Reads.

Grab a drink and settle in with your book at this Mid City bar. A portion of the night is reserved for silent reading time, while the last 30 minutes is typically for mingling—or more reading. Grab a bite from Seoul of Philly onsite or get there early for happy hour, which runs til 7 p.m.

Silent Book Club starts at 7 p.m. Pelican to Mars is located at 2678 Government St. Click here for more info.

Get creative on Wednesday

Head over to Painting and Pinot for a night of artistry this Wednesday, March 20.

Painting and Pinot will host a beginner’s level painting class this Wednesday. This class theme will be “Fearless.” Artists can sip adult beverages while creating their very own masterpieces. Just grab a friend and your favorite drink because all materials are provided.

Painting and Pinot is from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Celebrate the USS Kidd on Thursday

Visit the USS Kidd Veterans Museum this Thursday, March 21, for the Roarin’ on the River Gala.

History buffs will enjoy this 1940s-themed fundraiser benefiting the museum. There will be food catered by Chef John Folse & Company along with live entertainment from Baton Rouge Caledonian and tours of the ship before it heads out of Baton Rouge for repairs.

Roarin’ on the River is from 6-9 p.m. Ship tours will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. The USS Kidd Veterans Museum is at 305 S. River Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Rock out on Thursday

The Rock N Rowe shows go on this Thursday, March 21.

Enjoy a night of country rock music when Trey Gallman & Last Call takes the stage at Perkins Rowe. Gallman is a Prairieville native and former LSU Football fullback who recorded his first EP, “Mojeaux,” in 2020. He’s known for his energetic shows and Louisiana-inspired music, like his single “We Want Bama.”

Rock N Rowe is from 6-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Rock N Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find the spring lineup and more information here.