If you’ve been eager to see Hereditary, but you’re afraid that raucous movie theater audiences might ruin your viewing experience, Manship Theatre has your back. It will be screening the critically acclaimed supernatural horror flick three separate times this week (Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday).

Hereditary has been a massive success since its premiere early this year, primarily thanks to the stellar direction and writing of Ari Aster and the fantastic performance by Toni Collette.

The film follows Annie Graham, a miniature artist, who lives with her husband and their two children. After the death of her reclusive mother, the family is haunted by a series of disturbing events that leads them to unravel some dark family secrets.

Hereditary is Aster’s full-length directorial debut—and a spectacular one, at that. The movie currently sports an impressive 89% “Certified Fresh” rating on review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes. Fans are eager to see what else Aster has up his sleeve now that his first film has proven his directing chops.

Manship Theatre is giving you three opportunities to see Hereditary this week: On Sunday, July 22, at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6.50 plus fees and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Fair warning from 225 staff who have seen the movie: It’s very disturbing!