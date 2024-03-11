The Wearin’ of the Green Parade might end after the last float rolls down Perkins Road this Saturday, March 16. But, at Uncle Earl’s, its annual parking lot shindig keeps the festivities going with live music, drinks and St. Paddy’s celebration.

This year’s Earlapalooza lineup includes notable hip-hop names like T.I., P$C, Domani, 2 Live Crew, Mannie Fresh, plus New Orleans funk-rock band Flow Tribe and more. Uncle Earl’s owner Jordan Piazza says the goal of the event is to keep the good times rolling for upwards of 5,000 attendees on one of Baton Rouge’s most festive days of the year.

Piazza says the event was started about 15 years ago by previous bar owners who would have a few bands play in the parking lot since the bar is close to the Wearin’ of the Green Parade route.

“We bought the bar in 2019 and decided that we wanted to step it up a notch and make it make it a grand party, which is when we tagged the name Earlapalooza,” he says. “The parade is so big in Baton Rouge, and it’s highly attended. We wanted to make sure that we had an after party that represented that kind of same feel (as the parade).”

Big names from past Earlapalooza performance rosters include Nelly, Flo Rida, Ying Yang Twins, Juvenile and more. Piazza says it’s great to have famous acts make their way to the Capital Region via the event.

“We’ve decided to now incorporate some larger acts to bring talent to Baton Rouge that you typically don’t see coming through here right now,” he says.

Though the Earlapalooza headliners and accompanying acts have brought in large crowds each year, Piazza says he has some names that he would love to add to future lineups including some bigger country acts and Louisiana-native Lil Wayne.

But, it’s all about catching artists when they’re not having big moments of popularity so that they have more availability and don’t cost so much to book. Another way Uncle Earl’s can secure big names for its private event is by seeking out artists who are not currently on tour.

Piazza and his team work with booking agencies like RNC Entertainment and BeatGig to find available acts within the event’s budget. When it comes to determining the lineup, Piazza says it’s important to find acts that are engaging with the crowd. They’ll review past concert footage and go through discographies before choosing who to send offers to for Earlapalooza. Piazza says some notable acts have even been turned down in the past because they were not a good fit for the event.

“You have to find the artists that throw a good party,” Piazza says. “We found that our demographic is people that are out that day, drinking all day. They want to have a good time. They like to hear hip-hop. They like to hear some rock. They like to hear some classic country. They love it all, and, so, we have to have a variety.”

Piazza hopes that booking the big names sets a trend with other venues and businesses around town hoping to host similar acts. He says these artists are more approachable and attainable than they may seem, and that they will play almost anywhere if it means getting to entertain a crowd and getting a paycheck.

“Our goal and hope is that people will follow us and try to bring better talent to Baton Rouge,” he says. “Because if they’ll go to New Orleans, they’ll come here. They’ll go anywhere.”

Piazza also says it’s sometimes worth it to take the risk on people with a bigger price tag because it usually pays off in the end.

“Even though it’s a heavy cost on the front end, you still can put on a good show, make good money and make a return if you get the right artists,” he says.

Piazza also hopes that bringing in these famous musicians will introduce them to what Baton Rouge has to offer and even make the city a more popular tour stop.

And, while crowds always seem to have a good time at Earlapalooza, the artists seem to enjoy the Capital Region, too. Just last year, headliner B.o.B. hung out at the bar after taking the stage, Piazza says. And, in 2022, rapper Flo Rida enjoyed some time in downtown Baton Rouge after his performance.

“Our feedback from the performers has been that they love it, and that they would come back again in the future,” Piazza says. “I think it’s a surprise for them. They’ve enjoyed it. They’ve enjoyed the party, and they’ve enjoyed the crowds.”

Earlapalooza is this Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets start at $75 for general admission and $200 for pit access. Attendees must be 21 or older. Uncle Earl’s is at 3753 Perkins Road, Suite E.