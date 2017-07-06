With the Fourth of July in the rearview, we’ve got the rest of this long, hot summer ahead of us. Might as well make the most of it and find something fun to do when you aren’t running off to the beach or the nearest pool. Maybe take in a great cultural event or a concert in the meantime? You know we’ve got you.

ARTS EVENTS

JULY 8: The Mid City Makers Market returns with its monthly arts market outside ELS Landscape Architectural Studio at 541 S. Eugene St. with plenty of local makers and even lemonade and cookies. 5 p.m. Find out more here.

JULY 8: A screening of the PBS documentary THE TALK-Race in America will take place at BREC’s Jefferson Highway Park, hosted by Moms of Black Boys United, Inc., Progressive Social Network of Baton Rouge, Love Alive Church and BREC. The viewing will be followed by a panel discussion and opportunities to learn more about each organization. 10 a.m. Find out more here.

JULY 9: Local photographer Amy Shutt offers an all-day Creative Macro Photo Workshop. Full disclosure: She takes gorgeous photos of food for 225 on the regular. 10:30 a.m. Find out more here.

JULY 11: NO SHOW Comedy presents its weekly comedy open mic, A NOther Show!, at Spanish Moon. Read our story about the team behind the improv group here. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

ALL WEEK: Baton Rouge Gallery’s newest exhibit opened Wednesday, with works by artist members Amy James, David Scott Smith and Tom Richard. Find out more about the show and get info on hours here.

MUSIC EVENTS

JULY 6: Get ready to shake it! Head to Spanish Moon for HAA!! a New Orleans Hip Hop and Bounce Night with DJ Fury of Been Real and his Been Real Shakers. And in case you are wondering, that’s “HAA!!” in your best juvenile voice, according to the event page. 9 p.m. Find out more here.

JULY 8: Local rapper Michael Armstead hosts his ÆRT CLUB show with Louisiana-based indie-pop band Mr. San Francisco at Atomic Pop Shop. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JULY 8: The Charles Brooks Collective offers up an improvisational jazz-fusion take on Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here album with a vibraphone and special guest vocalist Margaret Fowler at Dyson House Listening Room. Um, yes, please! 7 p.m. Find out more here.

JULY 8: Local metal/rock band Ventruss performs at Varsity Theatre with Wicked River Rising, Followed and Voice of the Enemy. 8 p.m. Find out more here.