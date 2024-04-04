Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Flower Fest, Zippity Zoo Fest and more events

Wear your heart on your sleeve at Emo Nite this Friday

Head to Varsity Theatre this Friday, April 5, for Emo Nite.

Emo Nite launched back in December 2014 and now tours around the country. As it makes a stop in the Capital City, indulge your nostalgia and party to emo alternative music all night long.

Emo Nite starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26. This show is open to ages 18 and up. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Experience a community night this Friday

Bring the kiddos out to Gus Young Park this Friday, April 5.

Safe Hopeful Healthy BR hosts Late Night Hype in collaboration with Empower 225 and BREC Parks. This event will bring the entire community together for a night of hype and family-friendly activities. There will be a 5v5 basketball tournament, live music, art, mental health and wellness activities and more.

Late Night Hype is from 7-11 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages. Gus Young Park is at 4200 Gus Young Ave. Find more information and RSVP here.

See what’s blooming at the Flower Fest

Check out the towering floral sculptures created by competing florists at Flower Fest this weekend, April 6-7.

The outdoor festival at Pointe-Marie is full of live entertainment, crafting experiences, food trucks, a floral market and, of course, Instagrammable flower displays. It’s all for a good cause, as the event benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The festival is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pointe-Marie is at 14200 River Road. Parking is next to Pointe-Marie at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel’s overflow parking lot. Find more info at theflowerfest.com.

Celebrate Zippity Zoo Fest this weekend

Head to the Baton Rouge Zoo for the Zippity Zoo Fest this weekend, April 6–7.

The Baton Rouge Zoo will be celebrating its 54th birthday this year with the annual spring festival. At this spring festival, you will find educational booths, a food court, face painting and animal encounters. There will also be children’s village performances from local music groups and meet and greets with the Snow Queen and Island Princess throughout the weekend.

Zippity Zoo Fest is from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $5.75 for children, $7.75 for seniors, $8.75 for adults and free for zoo members. BREC Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road. Find more information, performance times, and purchase tickets here.

Indulge in soulful music this Sunday

Soulful Sundays are back, hosted by Beauvoir Park and Be Positive. Grab a friend and head to for the next show this Sunday, April 7.

Unwind with an album release party for Taylor Hunnicut, plus opening performances by Sun Daze and Daniel Thompson. Chow Yum will serve drinks and crawfish.

Doors for Soulful Sundays open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive. Find more information and purchase tickets here.