Things to do in Zachary this summer: Where to shop, eat and play

Greater Baton Rouge has seen periods of growth in recent years, with interesting new culinary and cultural offerings sprouting up beyond city limits.

Situated just north of Baton Rouge, the community of Zachary has plenty to offer. From local eats to charming shops to family-friendly fun, here’s a handful of suggestions for where to dine, shop and play this season.

Eat

2250 Church St.

Zen-Jus started more than a half-decade ago as a cold-pressed juice company and has grown to include smoothies, smoothie bowls and a full line of plant-based, vegan and allergen-friendly products. It makes its own unsweetened, preservative-free plant milk using local sweeteners like raw honey and agave. The menu features functional ingredients such as matcha, ashwagandha and sea moss. This summer, it launches seasonal blends with all-natural watermelon and pineapple juices. It also offers the convenience of a drive-thru.

4342 High St.

Sweet Stirrings specializes in custom wedding and party cakes, along with a rotating menu of cookies and desserts available weekly. While not a traditional walk-in bakery, limited items are available for in-store purchase. This summer, camps for kids (ages 7–11) are offered during July. As of press time, availability includes two-day camps on July 10-11 and July 15–16, plus a “HBD Harry Potter Class” on July 31. The two-day camps are $120, and the single-day class is $65. Classes run from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration and more details are available here. Sweet Stirrings will soon offer adult evening classes focused on cake and cookie decorating, as well as daytime classes for teens.

5145 Main St., Suite H

This growing local business‘ original storefront is in Commerce Square, where it’s known for its vegan soul food dishes like a walnut burger and an oyster mushroom wrap. For summer, it recently added hibiscus flower iced tea to the menu. The interior is decorated with hand-painted murals and a greenery wall outfitted with a neon sign.

Shop

4480 Main St.

Located downtown, this new store is loaded with Southern charm and caters to women of all ages. Best of all? It gives a portion of its proceeds quarterly to charity, both locally and nationally. (Some organizations have included Samaritan’s Purse, focused on Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina, the Zachary Food Pantry and the Zachary Love Does Campaign.) New arrivals drop every Thursday.

4625 Main St.

Downtown Zachary’s newest addition features a self-wash station, a dog park out back, regular adoption events and a buffet of freeze-dried, natural and holistic pet foods, including handmade pup cup ice creams. Shoppers are typically greeted by resident dog Bruce the Second—but dogs aren’t the only animal the Zachary Pet Store caters to. It stocks toys for cats and food for snakes, and it recently installed fish tanks. A portion of its proceeds is donated to local pet charities.

Play

4362 Church St.

The gym offers functional fitness classes including bodyweight, strength and conditioning, cardio, barre, yoga and more. With early morning (5 a.m.) and evening (5:45 p.m.) sessions, working families can fit in a workout before or after their daily routines. Members also have access to healthy prepped meals and a clean supplement line featuring protein powder, liver support, multivitamins, fat burners and sugar-free hydration packets. Community wellness is a key focus, with regular free events like an upcoming bodyweight class at HugYourPeople Park on July 26 at 10 a.m.

4860 La. Highway 19

This third-generation biz has been in Zachary since the ‘70s under its Fun Time Pools, Inc., name, but Zachary Toy Store owner Brittany Anderson decided to branch out last year under the same roof as Fun Time Pools. She focuses on unique toys you won’t find in big-box stores and hands-on experiences in the store so shoppers can test products before buying. Another perk is birthday box registries for children’s birthdays or other celebrations and free gift wrapping with purchase. Gift wrapping for outside toys is even offered, starting at $2.

19560 Old Scenic Highway

Kiddos can use their imaginations in spaces at this play space that opened in May 2024. Buildings are inspired by real-world local businesses, from banks to coffee shops to pharmacies. Reservations for birthday parties and events are also on offer. Find summer hours here.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect a name change for Brittany Lawrence, who is now Brittany Guillory.