Inside Little Town Zachary, where kids can imagine in locally inspired playhouses

For busy parents who are looking for a place where their kiddos can create and have fun, Little Town Zachary is open for business. The space allows kids to use their imaginations and apply it to local places they see in the real world, while parents can take a seat and observe.

As a mother of three young children, Little Town Zachary owner Janelle Strahan would find herself driving all around Louisiana looking for something to do with them. She’d often be looking for an indoor space, due to Louisiana’s hot and rainy weather, and she says her options in Zachary were limited.

Seeing how her kids enjoy imaginary play and dress up set the idea of Little Town in motion; and with experience hosting events and parties for her friends and family, Strahan felt she was capable of opening a kid-focused business. In September 2023, Strahan dreamed up the idea of creating a fun-sized city for children, and officially opened the play town on May 1, 2024, near Copper Mill Elementary School and next door to the CC’s Coffee House on Old Scenic Highway.

“I always liked the idea of a little town,” Strahan says.

Drawing inspiration from different play spaces around Louisiana, Strahan worked with Imagine THAT! Playhouses, a company based out of Georgia, to build the houses that make up Little Town. The mini buildings replicate businesses around Zachary that helped Strahan get Little Town off the ground. Landmark Bank was one of Strahan’s first sponsors, so the bank within Little Town represents it.

There are also replicas of local businesses CC’s Coffee House and Hometown Pharmacy of Zachary, where visitors can whip up pretend drinks or fill imaginary prescriptions. A theater allows little ones to live out their dress-up fantasies, and an animal house welcomes aspiring veterinarians and pet lovers.

Strahan was intentional about keeping Little Town on the smaller side so parents can sit back and relax while still being able to keep an eye on their kids. As an avid CC’s drinker herself, Strahan was excited to open next door to CC’s Coffee House and says this has been great for parents who can stop over for a coffee break then let their kids burn off some energy.

Strahan is looking forward to hosting events soon, too, such as Halloween festivities and Kids Night Out. Kids Night Out will allow parents to drop their kids off and have a date night somewhere locally.

Little Town is currently decked out in Halloween decor, and Strahan has plans to decorate the space for Christmas and Mardi Gras as well. As holidays happen, Strahan hopes to rotate out books and accessories at each playhouse in order to keep the space new and engaging.

“I’m always rotating out toys,” she says.

Little Town is available for open play Monday through Friday. Business hours are Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. An evening session is also available on Thursday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Strahan says the weekends are typically reserved for birthday parties and events. Membership packages and Play Pass bundles are available for purchase. Reservations for birthday parties at Little Town can also be booked, and Strahan recommends booking at least two months in advance.

Little Town is at 19560 Old Scenic Highway, Suite B in Zachary. Learn more at littletownzachary.com.