Brittany Lawrence is bringing healthy, holistic options to Zachary

The holistic shop also sells locally made chemical-free body products, incense, sage, essential oils, natural vitamins and alternative medicines.

Lawrence makes all of the fresh-pressed juices in-house. Zen-Jus has eight juices on the menu, including the customer favorites Open Heart Beets, which is made with beets, carrots, apples, lime and ginger; Let it Flow, made from kale, spinach and celery; and Energize, made from apples, carrots, lemons and ginger. Customers can order juices in sizes ranging from 16 to 32 ounces. Those who want to do a three-day juice cleanse can order 18 bottles of juice, drinking roughly six bottles a day.

Lawrence wanted to create a one-stop-shop for people seeking plant-based foods, natural household items and locally made gifts. The 34-year-old didn’t want to do it alone and wanted to give other local businesses without a storefront a space to share their products. Before Lawrence opened her shop doors, she sold fresh cold-pressed juices at the Zachary farmers market alongside many of the businesses who are now her store vendors.

“About 75% of the products we carry are from other local businesses, and 90% of the businesses are Black-owned,” Lawrence says.

Local goods include elderberry syrup by Ellie Mae’s Elderberry; herbal tea by Adornleaf Tea Co.; CBD oil from Mountain Pure CBD; sea moss gel and drinks by Lyfestyle Naturals; essential oil blends by Beluga Bliss; and vegan meals by The Golden Vegan.

She describes the community of small health-focused businesses as a family, and says their network is more like a brother- and sisterhood. Lawrence strives to continue sharing her space with other local businesses, inspire other Black and women business owners to follow their dreams, and promote a healthy and mindful lifestyle. zen-jus.square.site

This article was originally published in the January 2022 issue of 225 magazine.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE