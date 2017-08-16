It seems like just yesterday that The River Room opened its doors on Laurel Street downtown, but the cocktail and whiskey lounge is celebrating its second anniversary Thursday, Aug. 17, with free food and bourbon.

The anniversary party includes a free bourbon tasting 8-9 p.m., live music from Dane Ervin 9 p.m.-midnight and free food from Kalurah Street Grill. There will also be whiskey/bourbon cocktail specials all night.

Free admission. Must be 21 or older. The River Room is at 222 Laurel St. The event is 7 p.m.-2 a.m.