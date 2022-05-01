Tequila tastings, musicals, bingo and more this week in Baton Rouge

Check out the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge Tuesday
Join the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge for their monthly meeting at Gov’t Taco this Tuesday, May 3.
Enjoy some good tacos before the rush of Cinco de Mayo as the group of American whiskey enthusiasts mix things up for the festive holiday. At this meeting, patrons will pair tacos with tequila tastings and specialty cocktails. It’s the perfect way to taste some spirits and meet more people in the community.
This meeting is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn more about the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge here. Gov’t Taco is at 5621 Government St.
Shop and play bingo at Perkins Rowe Wednesday
Grab a bingo card to shop and play at Perkins Rowe for Cinco de Bingo this Wednesday, May 4.
Head over to all the businesses to get exclusive discounts and fill out your bingo card. The winner will receive a $500 shopping spree at Perkins Rowe. Arrive early and be one of the first 20 guests to get a goodie bag with gift cards, discounts and more.
Cinco de Bingo is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You can find more information here.
See a musical Wednesday
Head over to the Raising Cane’s River Center this Wednesday, May 4, to see the sweet musical, Waitress.
Follow pie baker Jenna as she tries to break free from the mundane routine of working in a small-town diner. With an original score from Grammy-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, you’ll be singing along with Jenna as she finds her way.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased here. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road.
Watch Mickey Mouse and friends in a cool show Thursday
Bring the whole family to see iconic Disney princesses, princes and other characters sing and dance during Disney On Iceat the Raising Cane’s River Center this Thursday, May 5.
Watch all your old and new Disney friends skate their way through classic songs. Sing along with them and watch as they perform dazzling tricks on the glossy ice.
Disney On Ice starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road.