Tequila tastings, musicals, bingo and more this week in Baton Rouge

Shop and play bingo at Perkins Rowe Wednesday

Grab a bingo card to shop and play at Perkins Rowe for Cinco de Bingo this Wednesday, May 4.

Head over to all the businesses to get exclusive discounts and fill out your bingo card. The winner will receive a $500 shopping spree at Perkins Rowe. Arrive early and be one of the first 20 guests to get a goodie bag with gift cards, discounts and more.

Cinco de Bingo is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

See a musical Wednesday

Head over to the Raising Cane’s River Center this Wednesday, May 4, to see the sweet musical, Waitress.

Follow pie baker Jenna as she tries to break free from the mundane routine of working in a small-town diner. With an original score from Grammy-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, you’ll be singing along with Jenna as she finds her way.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased here. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

Watch Mickey Mouse and friends in a cool show Thursday

Bring the whole family to see iconic Disney princesses, princes and other characters sing and dance during Disney On Ice at the Raising Cane’s River Center this Thursday, May 5.

Watch all your old and new Disney friends skate their way through classic songs. Sing along with them and watch as they perform dazzling tricks on the glossy ice.

Disney On Ice starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

