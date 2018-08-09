How many turtles? Tons.

Held on the second Tuesday of every month at Baton Rouge Zoo, Tons of Turtles is designed for 3- to 5-year-old children accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The program is 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event features a number of engaging kid-friendly activities, including train rides, art projects, “Zooper” snacks and animal encounters—including encounters with the zoo’s Galapagos tortoises, of course.

To register for Tuesday’s program, you’ll need to call 775-3877. The program is $18 per session for one child with one parent or guardian, and $12 for each additional person (child or adult).

The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.