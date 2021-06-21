Swamp pop festival, Movies and Music on the Lawn and more this week in Baton Rouge

Take the stage at open mic night at Tin Roof Saturday

Local music artists, this one’s for you: Open mic nights have returned to Tin Roof Brewing.

Head to the brewery on Thursday, June 24, for some local live music and, as always, some great local beer. And if you miss this one, don’t worry; open mic nights occur on the second and fourth Thursday of every month—just check the brewery’s Facebook page for details.

Musicians interested in performing must bring all their own equipment. The event runs 6-9 p.m., and Tin Roof Brewing is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Check out the live music and jambalaya cook-off at Swamp Pop Festival Saturday

Celebrate your Louisiana pride this weekend at the Swamp Pop Music Festival and Jambalaya Cook-off in Gonzales. Performing at the event will be some of the biggest names in Louisiana swamp pop: Na Na Sha, Don Rich, The Mojoes and more.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite dancing to these local bands, grab yourself a bowl from the Jambalaya Cook-off, the proceeds of which benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Baton Rouge.

The festival will begin at noon Saturday, June 26, in the Eatel Building at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. Tickets can be purchased for $20 here or for $25 at the door, and children 12 and younger get in free.

Movies and Music on the Lawn returns Saturday

This Saturday marks the return of Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies and Music on the Lawn series, in which local bands compose original scores to accompany classic silent films screened on a giant projector on the lawn of Baton Rouge Gallery.

The first screening of the monthly series for 2021 will be Saturday, June 26, at 8 p.m., and will feature the 1927 film The Red Mill, accompanied by a live performance from local indie-rock band Ria Rosa. And, as always, there will be free bottomless popcorn available at the event.

Click here to purchase tickets, learn more about the event, or view a schedule of upcoming screenings.

