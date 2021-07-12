Sunset paddle, live music and more this week around Baton Rouge

Check out a double-bill concert at Red Stick Social Thursday

Head out to Red Stick Social for a double-bill show with performances by Ethos of Izba and the Evan Hall Band.

The concert will be Thursday, July 15, at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here.

West Baton Rouge Museum’s build-a-boat event begins Friday

It’s not often you get an opportunity to build your own watercraft by hand. West Baton Rouge Museum will host a boat-building class whereby participants can register either as an individual or as a team to build their very own boats. Participants must pay for their own materials, which can cost up to, but not exceed, $1,400, including a $50 deposit.

The class will be led by veteran boat builder and boat restoration specialist Ron Blue, who will guide participants as they construct a high-quality 4-by-8-foot pram-style vessel out of marine plywood, white oak, Spanish cedar, cypress and white pine.

The program begins Friday, July 16, and runs through Sunday, July 25, with a five-day break from Monday, July 19, to Friday, July 23. Click here for more details on registration, pricing and more. West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.

Enjoy a Cajun French jam session Sunday

Musicians in the Capital City can come out to the West Baton Rouge Museum for a Cajun French music jam presented by the Cajun French Music Association of Baton Rouge.

Join session leaders Shannon Lejeune and John Richard as you play along and explore the vibrant sounds and rhythms of Cajun French culture.

The jam session begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave. Find the event on Facebook.

