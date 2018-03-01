The Market at Circa 1857 invites Baton Rougeans to sip, saunter and shop at its 2nd annual Champarty tonight, March 1.

The event, radiating the funky vibes Mid City is known for, is part Champagne stroll and part celebration of local art and music.

More than 30 artists will showcase their works, including potter Andrew Pullman; Lauren Autin, who specializes in tie-dye; jewelry designer Jordan Emmerson; screen printer Jacob Bennett and painter Kristen Serio.

Jazz funk band The Michael Foster Project will perform.

The event is family friendly; all ages are welcome. Admission is $2 for attendees 21 and older, which includes hors d’oeuvres from Yvette Marie’s Cafe and Champagne all night long.

There will be several cash bars stationed throughout the event, and Yvette Marie’s Cafe will have its full menu available for purchase.

Champarty is 6:30-10:30 p.m. tonight, March 1, at The Market at Circa 1857, which is at 1857 Government St.

After the event, head over to The Radio Bar, at 3079 Government St., to keep the party going.