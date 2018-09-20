This Saturday, the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group is inviting the public to peruse local clothing, jewelry and accessories from vendors at its Fall Fest Pop-Up Shop.

The Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group is a local community organization that focuses on creating job opportunities, youth education and historic preservation in the neighborhood.

The pop-up doesn’t stop at fashion—it also promises food vendors and plenty of fun activities for kids.

While the event is free to attend, organizers ask that you register on Eventbrite beforehand.

The Old South Baton Rouge Fall Fest Pop-Up Shop will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center. The community center is at 950 E Washington St.