More than 100 songwriters will perform this weekend at the fourth iteration of Third Street Songwriters Festival. A sprawling event at multiple venues around the city, the festival begins April 20 with a kickoff party at the Red Dragon Listening Room. CJ Solar, a Baton Rouge native and Nashville songwriter, will host a Nashville-style songwriter-in-round performance at the venue.

Throughout the weekend, the event will include songwriting workshop, a free music industry panel and plenty of performances at multiple venues downtown.

The festival is April 20-22. Find out more in our story from the April issue.