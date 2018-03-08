This Saturday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s fifth annual Engineering Day will show guests how engineering affects our everyday lives now and in the future.

This fun-filled event, held in collaboration with LSU College of Engineering, will feature a variety of demonstrations and interactive stations. Activities will focus on robotics, 3-D printing, bridge building, electricity, nano science, architecture, chemistry, solar-powered cars and medical physics.

The museum has found that engineering and design are the connecting point between art and science, their two main disciplines. Through this event, LASM hopes to encourage young minds to pursue careers in science, art, engineering and technology.

Engineering Day will be held at LASM this Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event is included with general admission, which is $9 for adults, $8 for students and $7.50 for children younger than 12 and seniors older than 65. By paying the $8 fee, students will receive a complimentary one-year membership.

LASM is at 100 River Road S.