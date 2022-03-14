River City Jazz Masters, Baby Shark Live! and more this week in Baton Rouge

Wind down with a jazz concert Wednesday

Baton Rouge’s River City Jazz Masters concert series kicks off this Thursday, March 16.

Listen to the best jazz artists at the Manship Theatre with this jazzy concert series. This annual concert series is presented by The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition. The series will kick off with Harold Lopez-Nussa and it will continue into April and May.

The show begins at 7:30. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Sing along with Baby Shark Live! Thursday

Baby Shark is making a splash in Baton Rouge with a one-of-a-kind concert experience this Thursday, March 17.

Baby Shark Live! will be coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center for the 2022 Splash Tour. This family-friendly concert will have everyone singing along. Catch show before it swims away to the next city.

Baby Shark Live! begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.

Party like it’s the 1980s Friday

Rock out with REO Speedwagon live at the Raising Cane’s River Center this Friday, March 18.

Jam out to chart toppers like “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You.” You won’t want to miss these classic rock legends take the stage right here in Baton Rouge.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.

