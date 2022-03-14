×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

River City Jazz Masters, Baby Shark Live! and more this week in Baton Rouge

  • By Olivia Deffes

Make a new plant hanger Tuesday 

Start spring off right by making a macramé plant hanger at the River Center Branch Library Tuesday, March 15.

Learn how to twist and weave rope into an intricate basket to place your plant pots in. These crafts are perfect for all your new spring plants. Participants are encouraged to bring plant cuttings to share with others. 

This craft event is from 5-7 p.m. The River Center Branch Library is at 250 North Blvd. 

Wind down with a jazz concert Wednesday 

Baton Rouge’s River City Jazz Masters concert series kicks off this Thursday, March 16.

Listen to the best jazz artists at the Manship Theatre with this jazzy concert series. This annual concert series is presented by The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition. The series will kick off with Harold Lopez-Nussa and it will continue into April and May.

The show begins at 7:30. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Sing along with Baby Shark Live! Thursday 

Baby Shark is making a splash in Baton Rouge with a one-of-a-kind concert experience this Thursday, March 17.

Baby Shark Live! will be coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center for the 2022 Splash Tour. This family-friendly concert will have everyone singing along. Catch show before it swims away to the next city. 

Baby Shark Live! begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.

Party like it’s the 1980s Friday

Rock out with REO Speedwagon live at the Raising Cane’s River Center this Friday, March 18.

Jam out to chart toppers like “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You.” You won’t want to miss these classic rock legends take the stage right here in Baton Rouge. 

The concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Body Sculpt’s classes are a chance to get social—at the bar or the barre studio
NEXT ARTICLE
Cheer on the LSU Tigers this weekend, sponsored by Southern Air

Latest Stories