Plant swap, skating sessions, live music and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

The Voyage Band at Churchill’s Friday

Start off the weekend right with the high-energy sound of The Voyage Band this Friday, August 12.

This four-piece ensemble is bringing the heat with a smooth mixture of R&B, blues, hip-hop, rock and Motown. The venue, Churchill’s, is known for some fantastic wine, cigars, and spirits that concertgoers can try throughout the night.

Churchill’s is at 2561 Citiplace Court. The show starts at 9 p.m. and lasts until 12:45 a.m.

Make suds Friday

Get crafty and create a product that smells divine at Market at The Oasis’ soap making class this Friday, August 12.

Instructor Jennifer Rowell of The Soapy Cauldron Shop will be there to guide class members through the entire process of creating yummy-smelling goat milk soap. You never know, this might just be your new favorite hobby. Young ones 12 and up are also welcome to join in on the fun for this family-friendly craft.

The Market at The Oasis is at 13827 Coursey Boulevard. The workshop begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. Registration is required and costs $60. You can register and pay here. All minors are required to be accompanied by an adult. Due to the time needed for soap to set before cutting, all finished projects can be collected from the instructor on Friday, Aug 19th from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

A night at the swamp Friday

Have you ever wondered what the swamp looks like at night? What are the animals up to? Well, BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp has the answers at its Swamp Flashlight Night Friday, Aug. 12.

BREC staff will facilitate animal encounters and welcome visitors to take in the swamp’s natural features in the dark. Just make sure to pack your flashlight—or grab one at the gift shop beforehand. The swamp might just become your new favorite spot for a night out.

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp is at 10503 North Oak Hill Parkway. Tours starts at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m, while admission to the trail ends at 8:15 p.m. Admission starts at $2 and pass holders can enter for free. Closed toed shoes and insect repellent are recommended. Registration is not required.

Catch a glimpse of a meteor shower Friday

Meteors are set to make an appearance in Baton Rouge skies and BREC’s Highland Road Park Observatory wants to help you see them this Friday, Aug. 12.

Stargazers can set their sites on the Perseid Meteor Shower, one of the year’s major showers of the year. Telescopes will be available until midnight, though the shower will likely be visible to the naked eye.

BREC’S Highland Road Park Observatory (in partnership with LSU and BRAS) is at 13800 Highland Road. Observing hours are from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the viewing is free to all ages. Since nature can be unpredictable, there is a chance that viewing may shift by one day.

Summer skate Saturday

The summer may be winding down, but the skaters of Baton Rouge are turning it up this Saturday, August 13, at BREC’s Extreme Sports’ Summer Slam.

The celebration is a skater or rider’s paradise, featuring non-stop music, food vendors, contests and prizes for the best tricks. Anything with wheels is welcome including: skateboards, scooters, and bikes.

BREC’s Extreme Sports is at 7122 Perkins Road. The event begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Swapping sprouts Saturday

Diversify your plant family at the Baton Rouge Gardening Club’s Semi Annual Plant Swap this Saturday, August 13.

BRGC invites everyone to bring their best plants and cuttings to swap with others. This is a space to meet other plant enthusiasts and see some new and interesting flora. Stop by and show off your sprouts.

The plant swap will be held at Independence Park at 7950 Independence Boulevard. It lasts from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Safe Space Saturday

There is a new drama hits the to the Manship Theatre stage this month. Safe Space, directed by Nia Benn, brings a new perspective to a topic that does not often get spoken about. Come check it out this Saturday, August 13.

Presented by The Royal Hearts Foundation, Safe Space has been described as a witty and thought provoking look into three men’s journey to discover a safe space that allows them to speak their truths freely. It encourages the audience to ask questions like “Where do men go when they need a safe space to deal with the issues of life?”

The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette Street. The show begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8:45 p.m. Ticket costs range from $30 to $45; buy them here.