This one’s for the book lovers: 20+ bookish events in the Capital Region this month

Thank goodness for BookTok—although TikTok isn’t the only resource for great reads. Whether you like mystery, romance or even Taylor Swift-themed reading experiences, book clubs and events are becoming increasingly accessible around the Capital Region. Local bookstores, libraries and reading groups offer events all over town, and there are tons of happenings in April. Let’s turn the page.

Know of an April book event we missed? Email tips to [email protected].

April 6

Book Signing with Mona Lisa Saloy at Goodwood Library

Grab a copy of Saloy’s Black Creole Chronicles and get it signed from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood. Saloy’s other book will be sold at this event by Red Stick Reads, says the shop’s owner James Hyfield.

April 6

Story Time at Zippity Zoo Fest

Red Stick Reads’ Tere Hyfield will be at this festival at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo reading children’s books. Follow @redstickreads on Instagram for updates on the timing of the reading.

April 8

Morning Book Club

Circling the Sun by Paula McLain is this month’s book for Morning Book Club at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Baker Branch. The event will be held in the meeting room from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

April 9

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 3-5 are welcome to this storytime at the Jones Creek Regional Branch starting at 9:45 a.m. EBRPL assistant library director Mary Stein says this storytime will be ocean-themed, with The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister, Piranhas Don’t Eat Bananas by Aaron Blabey and The Pout-Pout Fish by Deborah Diesen.

April 9

Toddler Storytime

Children up to age 2 can hear stories at the Greenwell Springs Regional Branch. The 20-minute event will start at 10 a.m. The theme is “everything Mother Goose,” Stein says.

April 9

ToddlerTime

Children up to age 2 can join in on the 25-minute storytime at the Jones Creek Regional Branch beginning at 10:30 a.m. Books will include The Watermelon Seed by Greg Pizzoli, Swim Swim Sink by Jenn Harney and Everybody Says Meow by Constance Lombardo.

April 9

Preschool Storytime

Greenwell Springs Regional Branch will also host a story time for kids ages 3-5 at 10:30 a.m. The theme is spring, ABCs and numbers, Stein says.

April 9

Mystery Lovers Book Club

David Baldacci is the author of the month in this thrilling book club meeting at the Main Library at Goodwood. Attendees are encouraged to bring a book by the author or pick one up at the library. This event runs from 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 12-14

2024 Book Bazaar

All year long, the Friends of the LSU Libraries preps for this event: an entire weekend dedicated to browsing and shopping more than 70,000 books from a variety of genres. Some books are priced as low as 50 cents. The event runs 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, 9-5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

April 13

Storytime with Guest Reader Jasmine Simmons

Teach225’s Jasmine Simmons will be at Red Stick Reads, an independent bookstore with a wide variety of genres, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for a children’s book reading.

April 13

Storytime in the Garden

Little ones ages 3-8 get to enjoy a reading of springtime and bug-themed books at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens from 9 a.m.-noon. Children will also be able to do arts and crafts, and each child gets to go home with a book.

April 14

Book signing with Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Get your copy of Ruffin’s new book The American Daughters at Baton Rouge Gallery from 4-5 p.m.

April 15

Books and Brew Club

From 11 a.m.-noon at the Fairwood Branch, this book club will discuss A Painted House by John Grisham.

April 16

Eden Park Book Club

The Age of Miracles by Karen Thompson Walker is the subject of this book club meeting catered toward adults. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Eden Park Branch.

April 17

Silent Book Club at Pelican to Mars

From 6:30-8:30 p.m at Pelican to Mars, attendees can grab a happy hour drink and find a good spot for an hour of silent reading.

April 18

Jones Creek Library History Book Club

This is a must for fans of Anderson Cooper. The club will read Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. This event will be held at Jones Creek Regional from 2-3 p.m.

April 18

Quirky Ladies Book Club

Bluebonnet Regional Branch hosts an event tailored to 20-somethings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Orphan Train by Christina Baker Kline will be up for discussion.

April 20

Children’s Book Club

Children in grades three through seven are welcome at this monthly Red Stick Reads gathering. Starting at 12:30 p.m., Tere chooses a book or sometimes several for the children to read. This month will feature nonfiction books based on the Titanic. “The kids who are a part of it really, really enjoy it. They’re branching out and getting to read things they might not have read otherwise,” James says.

April 25

Romance Book Club

Swoon over The Duke Heist by Erica Ridley at this book club event starting at 6:30 p.m. at Cavalier House Books in Denham Springs.

April 25

Central Book Club

The Central Branch is hosting a book club from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The group will read Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt. The event is in the meeting room.

April 25

Science Fiction Book Club

If you’re into everything sci-fi, the Main Library has got a book club for you from 6-7:30 p.m. When Gravity Fails by George Alec Effinger will be the topic of discussion.

April 27

Reading Era Book Club

Red Stick Reads has hopped on the train of everything Taylor Swift. Tere chooses books based on each of Swift’s eras for the group to read. Tere says that they’ve gone through most of Swift’s eras but are now tying books back to specific songs. “Swifties love reading,” Tere says. Since some of the content is more catered toward adults, this event is for 18 and up. This event is held after the store closes at 5:30 p.m.

April 27

Independent Bookstore Day at Red Stick Reads

At Red Stick Reads from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., there will be specials on certain books or whole purchases, James says.

April 27

Independent Bookstore Day at Cavalier House Books and Denham Springs Spring Festival

Coinciding with the Denham Springs Spring Festival, Denham Springs bookshop Cavalier House Books will host its Independent Bookstore Day event beginning at 10 a.m.