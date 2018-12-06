A concert event at Mid City Ballroom this Saturday, complete with local DJs and art vendors, will bring nine Louisiana bands to the venue’s stage.

At the day-long festival, titled WarFair 3, you can expect to see a healthy mix of indie and punk rock. Performers include Loudness War, Butcher’s Dozen, Ten High, Waste Man, Quarx, Pscience, Relatives, Diet Milk and Primpce.

Outside the venue, DJs from 91.1 KLSU will spin their favorite records. Vendors include a pop-up poetry booth by Emily McCollister, Cactusflower Handmade and Will Manning Art.

At the event, you can also enter a raffle benefiting the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. To enter, you’ll need to bring a non-perishable food item or a cash donation.

If you’re interested in showing your support for a wide range of local artists, stop by WarFair 3 on Saturday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets to the event are $10 pre-sale (purchase them here) or $15 at the door. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.