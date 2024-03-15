The Movies & Music on the Lawn series returns March 23

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets. Baton Rouge Gallery’s popular Movies & Music on the Lawn series continues this March and April.

After kicking off the 2023-2024 season last fall, BRG has two more shows in store this spring. These aren’t your typical movie theater sessions. With spectators seated under the stars, Movies & Music on the Lawn pairs silent films with live music played by local musicians and students from Baton Rouge Music Studios. While attendees may have seen the films before, the music is all original pieces that have yet to be heard.

“It is something that is unique to Baton Rouge,” says Baton Rouge Gallery President and CEO Jason Andreasen. “You do not hear a lot about silent film presentations where local musicians are crafting original scores for them. It is here for the community.”

With bottomless popcorn galore, movie buffs can catch the first film of the spring series on Saturday, March 23. Metropolis, a 1927 feature, will be soundtracked by OTTO.

Then on Saturday, April 13, the event doubles as kids’ night. Short films Alike and The Red Balloon will roll as students from Baton Rouge Music Studios perform a set with a youthful flair.

The April event caps off the 2023-2024 season that Andreasen says has been one of BRG’s most well-attended.

“The series kicked off with a film called The Artist, and the music was done by The Michael Foster Project, one of the best bands in Baton Rouge,” Andreasen says. “We had a huge turnout. Over 750 people came out to enjoy the night, the film and the band, which set a new record for attendance at any one Movies & Music event. That is how we are hoping it will end this year as well with the last two events.”

This series is free to the public and is set to start at 8 p.m., depending on the sunset. Movies & Music on the Lawn is held outside Baton Rouge Gallery at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.