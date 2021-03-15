Makers market returns, live music and more events in Baton Rouge this week

Listen to ‘The Hate U Give’ author speak during a virtual BRCC event

Baton Rouge Community College’s Women’s History Month celebration will feature a keynote address by Angie Thomas, author of The Hate U Give, The New York Times Best Seller-turned-movie.

The Jackson, Mississippi, native was slated to speak in person one year ago for BRCC's 2020 Women's History Month celebration, which ended up being canceled due to COVID-19. This time around, attendees can access the free event Wednesday, March 17, 6-7:30 p.m., on Zoom.

MidCity Makers Market returns this weekend

Electric Depot will be hosting the first MidCity Makers Market of the year this Saturday, March 20. You can check out all the art, crafts and food that local makers have to offer and celebrate the first day of spring.

Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St.

For more information,

Brunch with the bunnies at Barn Hill Preserve

Barn Hill Preserve will host the Brunch with Bunny Bash March 20-April 3 on Saturdays and Sundays each weekend. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy brunch, wagon rides, animal shows and more.

Barn Hill Preserve is at 11342 LA-955 in Ethel.

To purchase tickets and for more information,

Check out the Louisiana Sportsmen’s Show and Festival this weekend

The Lamar Dixon Expo Center will be hosting Louisiana Sportsmen’s Show and Festival, March 18-21. Explore one of the largest fishing, boating, hunting and camping expositions with demonstrations and seminars for all.

Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 South Saint Landry Ave.

To learn more and purchase tickets,

Get photos of your kids with real bunnies at The Royal Standard

The Royal Standard will be hosting real bunny pictures Saturday, March 20. Receive a digital copy of your photo for a small ticket fee just in time for the Easter holiday.

The bunny pictures will be taken at the 16016 Perkins Road location.

For more information and to purchase tickets,

