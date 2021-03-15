Makers market returns, live music and more events in Baton Rouge this week

South by St. Paddy’s Fest continues all week at Beauvior Park
Enjoy live music at Beauvior Park with the #SXSP Fest. This week’s lineup begins with yacht rock band 3 Dolla Bill on Wednesday, March 17, followed by The Rayo Brothers on Thursday, March 18. On Friday, March 19, check out the Honey Island Swamp Band followed by a closeout show on Saturday, March 20, with Louisiana Yard Dogs, the 5B Band and Captain Green. Be sure to purchase a ticket before they sell out.
Listen to ‘The Hate U Give’ author speak during a virtual BRCC event
Baton Rouge Community College’s Women’s History Month celebration will feature a keynote address by Angie Thomas, author of The Hate U Give, The New York Times Best Seller-turned-movie.
The Jackson, Mississippi, native was slated to speak in person one year ago for BRCC’s 2020 Women’s History Month celebration, which ended up being canceled due to COVID-19. This time around, attendees can access the free event Wednesday, March 17, 6-7:30 p.m., on Zoom. Register here.
MidCity Makers Market returns this weekend
Electric Depot will be hosting the first MidCity Makers Market of the year this Saturday, March 20. You can check out all the art, crafts and food that local makers have to offer and celebrate the first day of spring.
Barn Hill Preserve will host the Brunch with Bunny Bash March 20-April 3 on Saturdays and Sundays each weekend. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy brunch, wagon rides, animal shows and more.
Barn Hill Preserve is at 11342 LA-955 in Ethel.
To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.
Check out the Louisiana Sportsmen’s Show and Festival this weekend
The Lamar Dixon Expo Center will be hosting Louisiana Sportsmen’s Show and Festival, March 18-21. Explore one of the largest fishing, boating, hunting and camping expositions with demonstrations and seminars for all.
Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 South Saint Landry Ave.