Red Stick native chamber-folk band Minos the Saint is set to put on an intimate performance at Dyson House Listening Room tonight.

The group has been a mainstay in Baton Rouge venues like Varsity Theatre and Manship Theatre for the last few years, building a dedicated local fan base. Its debut album, Awake and Dream, was released in 2016. Read 225‘s write-up on the band and its first full-length effort here.

Awake and Dream features 12 songs fine-tuned through frequent performances throughout Louisiana. Stream the album on Spotify here.

If you’ve never seen a show at Dyson House Listening Room, it’s a living room-style venue known throughout the region for booking top-tier Americana and singer-songwriter talent. In such an intimate performing environment, Minos the Saint’s homegrown sound and finger-plucked strings should fit right in.

Tickets prices for Minos the Saint’s performance on Thursday, Nov. 15, vary by seating location and can be purchased here. Doors open at 7 p.m. Dyson House Listening Room is at 7575 Jefferson Highway.

Watch Minos the Saint perform its track “Let Me Sleep” here: