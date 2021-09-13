Live music, painting classes and new museum exhibits in Baton Rouge this week

Get crafty with Blue Dog Your Dog Thursday

Want to have your pet immortalized on a canvas in the style of George Rodrigue? Create Studios, at 546 Bienville St., is giving you that opportunity with its Blue Dog Your Dog painting class on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Submit a photo of your furry friend to Create Studios at least 72 hours prior to your class, and an artist will hand draw your pet on your canvas. When you come to the class, you will be guided through the painting process with an instructor. This class is not limited to dog lovers; any pet owner can participate whether they have bunnies, cats or any other critter.

Tickets start at $55 and increase based on the number of pets included in the painting.

Rock out to The Chase Tyler Band at The Texas Club Friday

The Texas Club is known for inviting some of the biggest country and rock acts to Baton Rouge.

On Friday, Sept. 17, The Chase Tyler Band brings local flair to The Texas Club. The Chase Tyler band plays a mix of country and rock with a little swamp pop, which is sure to rock the stage.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and The Chase Tyler Band will grace the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be found here.

The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Immerse yourself in the ‘Music Behind the Gates’ exhibit at West Baton Rouge Museum Saturday

This Friday, Sept. 17, West Baton Rouge Museum will unveil its newest exhibit, “Music Behind the Gates.”

This exhibit displays the lives of prison inmates and their use of music as a way to cope with incarcerated life. Songs, bands and other forms of music from prisons across Louisiana will be showcased.

“Music Behind the Gates” will be shown at the museum through January 2022. For more information about this exhibit, go to West Baton Rouge Museum’s website.

West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.

