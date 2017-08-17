When the moon is in the Seventh House and Jupiter aligns with Mars, Theatre Baton Rouge stages a colorful production of the famed musical Hair. Starting Friday, Aug. 19, the local theater company will stage seven performances of the classic Broadway production, ending Aug. 27.

The musical tells the story of a group of hippies who celebrate peace and love in the shadow of the Vietnam War. TBR’s production includes a cast of 20 singing and dancing their way through the classic musical numbers.

Tickets for the show are $30 for general admission, and $19 for students. The show contains brief nudity and adult themes. Find out more information and get your tickets here. This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius, after all.