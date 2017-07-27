Learn about wild canid (foxes, dogs, wolves, coyotes) with The Canid Project, a new local animal education program. The organization is hosting an event at the East Baton Rouge Main Branch Library Wednesday, Aug. 2.

This Baton Rouge-based organization aims to educate the community about canid through photography, narratives and community outreach. With a variety of presentation styles, including workshops, exhibits and books, the group hopes to inspire and educate the public about these animals that are often spotted around the parish.

In addition to these efforts, the project says it provides the only species-specific fox rehabilitation program in the state through state-permitted rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned or injured red and gray foxes. The Canid Project also offers instruction on methods of humane and ethical fox and coyote deterrence, as well as the retrieval of injured or orphaned red or gray foxes state-wide.

Wednesday’s presentation at the library will introduce The Canid Project director Amy Shutt (Editor’s note: Shutt is a contributing photographer for 225) and the organization’s main goals, as well as other local collaborators and contributors.

The event will be held at the Main Library (7711 Goodwood Blvd.) from 6-8 p.m. Find out more about the event and The Canid Project at thecanidproject.com.